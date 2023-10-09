Air traffic at Hamburg Airport resumed after a terrorist threat

In response to a credible threat received by the federal police via email on Monday morning, indicating a potential terrorist attack on the Tehran (Iran) -Hamburg (Germany) flight, authorities took swift and decisive action. The spokesperson for the police informed the German press agency dpa that the threat was treated with utmost seriousness.

As a precautionary measure, all air traffic at Hamburg Airport was suspended for an hour and a half starting at 12:40 PM. Incoming flights were rerouted to Hannover during this period.

No flights are currently landing and taking off at Hamburg Airport. According to media there is some kind of threat against a flight from Iran. Iran Air flight #IR723 landed at HAM airport at 12:38 local time. pic.twitter.com/V8dIu7SA8S — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) October 9, 2023

The implicated flight, which had originated from Tehran, which was met by the German Air Force and touched down in Hamburg at approximately 12:20 PM. Upon arrival, the aircraft was directed to a designated area. The 198 passengers and 16 crew members were safely disembarked and subjected to standard security screenings. Following the passenger checks, both the aircraft and its luggage underwent thorough inspection.

+++ Heute morgen wurde unsere #Alarmrotte aus Laage aktiviert. Ein ziviles Flugzeug auf dem Weg von Teheran nach Hamburg wurde nach einer Bombendrohung von uns nach Eintritt in den deutschen Luftraum östlich von Berlin bis zur Landung in Hamburg begleitet+++@HamburgAirport — Team Luftwaffe (@Team_Luftwaffe) October 9, 2023

Shortly after 14:00 PM, the airport resumed operations. Delays, however, are likely, the airport authorities warned.

***UPDATE*** Der Flugbetrieb ist wieder aufgenommen. Es kann weiterhin zu Flugverzögerungen kommen. Bitte behalten Sie Ihren Flugstatus im Blick. pic.twitter.com/efy7sCW8yv — Hamburg Airport ???? (@HamburgAirport) October 9, 2023