Eurowings claims material damages caused by climate activists blocking Berlin Brandenburg Airport in November 2022

Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings has reportedly sent legal notices to six activists associated with climate movement “Last Generation” (German group: Letzte Generation). According to information obtained by German tabloid newspaper BILD, the activists are being asked to transfer € 120.000 by mid-October.

In November 2022, these climate activists (in German: Klimakleber), disrupted operations at several airports, including the Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER). By cutting through fences and breaching security zones, they triggered a major response from the federal police responsible for airports.

The Berlin airport was paralyzed for two hours, leading to significant consequences for the Lufthansa Group. Ten flights were canceled, and one had to be diverted to Leipzig. Twenty-one flights experienced delays, affecting airlines such as Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian, and Eurowings.

According to BILD sources, the group is held “jointly and severally liable,” meaning the bill is directed to all six activists. Failure to pay the invoice by the specified deadline may result in Lufthansa pursuing legal action to recover the damages.

A spokesperson from Lufthansa confirmed to BILD: “Eurowings will claim material damages for the airlines of the Lufthansa Group caused by the actions of activists at airports in Berlin, Düsseldorf, and Hamburg. This has already been done for the Berlin incident. We cannot comment further on ongoing proceedings.”

Source: Lufthansa fordert Schadensersatz von Klima-Kriminellen (Bild.de)