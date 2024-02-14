Will Stockholm’s Bromma Airport be closed?

The City of Stockholm, led by the red-green majority, has terminated the agreement with the state regarding Bromma airport. They demand the closure of the airport and the cleanup of the land by 2038 at the latest.

The government, however, has emphasised the importance of Bromma Airport for accessibility in the Stockholm region and the country, citing its significance for business and entrepreneurship.

The city is now planning a new district, Bromma Parkstad, with over 16,000 apartments.

The decision faces opposition from some political figures who argue for keeping Bromma Airport open, emphasising its role in domestic flights and describing the move as symbolic politics. The government has stated that no decision to close Bromma Airport will be made during the current mandate period.

The airport, inaugurated in 1936, is the most central in the Stockholm area, with popular domestic destinations like Malmö, Gothenburg, and Visby.