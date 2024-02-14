SAS plane collides with fence at Oslo Gardermoen: Second incident in weeks

An SAS Airbus A320neo registered EI-SIT collided with a fence at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport as it was being pushed back from the gate, marking the second such incident in a few weeks. The wingtip struck the same fence that had a previous accident recently.

The airport authorities, Avinor, have temporarily closed the affected taxiway, which is narrower than other areas at the airport. Surveillance footage will be reviewed to determine the cause.

SAS confirmed the collision caused damage, leading to the cancellation of flight SK864 to Stockholm on 14 February.

This incident follows a recent event where a Norwegian plane collided with another at Gardermoen. The collision damaged the winglet on the SAS plane, with an aviation expert characterising it as a routine occurrence during pushbacks. Passengers reported being unaware of any impact during the incident.