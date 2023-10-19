Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) seeks financial reorganisation to ensure long-term stability

Swedish airline Braathens Regional Airlines (BRA) has applied for financial reorganisation for seven out of thirteen companies in the group, similar to the US Chapter 11 procedure. Despite this, customer flights will operate as scheduled with no disruptions.

The move is aimed at securing long-term financial stability in an industry with high fixed costs and narrow profit margins. The reorganisation process will also focus on debt restructuring, agreement renegotiations, and safeguarding jobs and aviation infrastructure in Sweden.

BRA, Sweden’s largest domestic flight provider in terms of route numbers, has faced challenges during the pandemic, including increased costs and currency effects, prompting the need for these measures. The company’s commitment to sustainability and plans for a fossil-free aviation industry remain unchanged, with the support of its owners.