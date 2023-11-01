Terminal 2 of Singapore Changi Airport fully reopens after renovation, mainly for Star alliance airlines

Singapore’s Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) has fully reopened after three and a half years of expansion works, ahead of schedule, in anticipation of the return to pre-Covid travel levels in 2024. The T2 expansion project has added five million passengers per annum (mppa) to Changi’s capacity, increasing the airport’s total handling capacity to 90 mppa.

The terminal’s design is nature-inspired, with elements of nature incorporated throughout, including lush green columns and a 14-metre-tall digital display called “The Wonderfall.” T2 also introduces a garden called “Dreamscape” in the departure transit area, offering an immersive experience with an ever-changing “digital sky.”

The expansion project adds over 21,000 square metres, increasing infrastructure, automated check-in kiosks, and bag drop machines. The immigration halls are expanded to support more automated immigration lanes, and automated Special Assistance Lanes for persons with disabilities and young children are introduced.

New retail and food & beverage stores have opened, including a Funko pop-up, Lynk Fragrances, Baker’s Well, Café O, Jones the Grocer, and JINJJA Kitchen in the departure hall.

In the transit area, travellers will find the Lotte Duty Free Wines & Spirits store with a robot bartender named Toni, as well as the Gourmet Garden with panoramic views. The terminal has received accolades and awards for its design, user-friendliness, and environmental performance, including the BCA Universal Design Excellence Award and the BCA Green Mark Platinum.

With 16 airlines[1] operating at T2, the terminal has flights connecting to 40 cities.

[1] Air India, Air India Express, Air Japan, Air Macau, All Nippon Airways, Etihad, Ethiopian Airlines, Firefly, Indigo, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Royal Brunei Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, United Airlines.