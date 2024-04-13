Qantas temporarily reroutes Perth to London flights via Singapore amid Middle East tensions

Qantas has adjusted its Perth to London non-stop service, rerouting flights through Singapore due to concerns over the Middle East conflict.

The move, prompted by security worries and Joe Biden’s warning of potential Iranian threats against Israel, affects the QF9 route, which will now include a stopover in Singapore for refuelling. The return trip QF10 will continue to operate non-stop.

The temporary change, also impacting flight numbers (from QF9 to QF209) and duration (+ 4 hours), aims to ensure passenger safety while maintaining operational continuity.