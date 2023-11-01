KLM will have to cut 17 daily flights after downsizing of Amsterdam Schiphol

KLM anticipates a reduction in its European network due to Schiphol’s flight reduction plans, which are part of the Dutch government’s efforts to reduce noise pollution around the airport.

In an interview to Bloomberg, KLM’s CEO Marjan Rintel expects the airline to operate 17 fewer flights per day during the summer of 2024 as a result of the reduction in flight movements at Schiphol. The Dutch government aims to decrease flight movements at Schiphol from 500,000 to 460,000 in April, and further to 425,200.

KLM, along with other airlines, is challenging this downsizing in court, citing potential risks to its future and Schiphol’s hub function. Additionally, the American airline JetBlue is at risk of losing its flight rights at Schiphol due to these cuts, and it has sought potential retaliation from the United States government, such as restricting KLM’s operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

KLM emphasises the importance of its global network and international agreements, highlighting the broader implications for the future of KLM, the economic position of the Netherlands, and international relations.