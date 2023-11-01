Transatlantic aeroplanes are flying almost at the speed of sound right now

Transatlantic flights are currently experiencing higher speeds due to the strong jet stream over the Atlantic Ocean. The jet stream, a high-altitude wind current, is being intensified by storm Ciarán, resulting in speeds close to the sound barrier.

Some flights have reached speeds of 1,231 km/h (765 mph), nearly matching the speed of sound. This boost from the jet stream allows transatlantic flights to arrive at their destinations up to an hour early, with a speed gain of over 320 km/h in this busy air corridor.

It’s important to note that the speed mentioned here is the indicated airspeed, which is the plane’s speed in relation to the air around it. These flights haven’t broken the actual sound barrier.

The jet stream also plays a crucial role in influencing European weather patterns, acting as a barrier that separates cold and warm air masses and affecting the formation and path of weather systems, including storms. Storm Ciarán, currently forming over the Atlantic, is contributing to the strengthening of the jet stream, which, in turn, enhances the speed of the storm, creating a perfect synergy.