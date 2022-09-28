During taxi, a Korean Air Boeing 777 scrapes tail of parked Icelandair Boeing 757 at London Heathrow

In the evening of 28 September at the airport of London Heathrow, United Kingdom, a Korean Air Boeing 777-300 (registered HL7782) taxied out for a take-off towards Seoul, South Korea when it scraped the tail of a parked Icelandair Boeing 757-200 (registered TF-FIK).

Two passenger planes collide at Heathrow: Korean jet 'clips' Icelandic 767 while taxiing at the London airport sparking large emergency response pic.twitter.com/CFtWAJ0r47 — Aviation Voice (@Aviation_Voice) September 28, 2022

Emergency services rushed to the scene, no injuries have been reported. The airport doesn’t expect significant delays on departing or arriving traffic, but requests departing passengers to check the status of their flights.

Dan Sabbagh, a journalist, wrote on Twitter: “Surrounded by about ten police cars and a couple of fire engines.”

He also published a picture about the incident indicating that the wing of the Korean Air Boeing 777 damaged the tail of the Icelandair Boeing 757.

I'm on Korean Air plane that clipped an Icelandair plane at Heathrow – a passenger on the other side saw the incident told me the wing of our plane damaged the others' tail. Pic from earlier of the police and fire on the ground credit: Noah Sabbagh pic.twitter.com/2JcJBB09F4 — Dan Sabbagh (@dansabbagh) September 28, 2022

Another Korean Air passenger tweeted the damage to the Icelandair tail:

We scraped the tail of an icelandair. Still sat at the gate pic.twitter.com/1jCoaYrC92 — ashley (@ashley50439353) September 28, 2022

Icelandair was forced to cancel its return flight to Reykjavik, Iceland and Korean Air its flight towards Seoul.