Wizz Air launches a new connection between Turku, Finland, and Rome Fiumicino, Italy

Wizz Air launched a new connection between Turku and Rome Fiumicino, the capital of Italy, on 26 September 2022. Direct flights (W6 8337/8) will be operated twice a week throughout the year. The new connection from Turku is the first ever direct scheduled flight from Finavia’s network airports to Rome.

“Wizz Air’s new connection to Rome is a great addition to Turku Airport’s direct route selection. We hope that passengers from Turku and the surrounding areas will enjoy this direct connection to the historic capital of Italy,” says Petri Vuori, Vice President, Sales and Route Development at Finavia.

“The new flight connection to Rome is significant for Turku in more ways than one. It opens up new tourist destinations for both Finns and Italians and facilitates the movement of workers between the regions. We are hoping for a high passenger load factor as we plan to maintain the high quality of our connections. Cooperation between Turku and Wizz Air has been successful for a long time,” says Niko Kyynäräinen, Director of Business and Economic Development at the City of Turku.

In addition to Rome, Wizz Air flies from Turku Airport to Gda?sk, Poland, and Skopje, North Macedonia. The connection to Gda?sk is operated five times a week throughout the year, and daily in December. Flights to Skopje are currently on a break, but will resume again from the end of March 2023 twice a week.

Source: Finavia