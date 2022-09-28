Norse Atlantic Airways receives UK Air Operator Certificate and Operating Licence

Norse Atlantic Airways is pleased to announce that the UK Civil Aviation Authority has granted the airline an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Operating Licence (OL) allowing the company to begin direct flights from the United Kingdom.

Operating direct flights from the United Kingdom has been an integral part of the Norse Atlantic Airways business plan since the inception of the airline in March 2021. There continues to be strong demand for air travel to and from the United Kingdom, particularly between the UK and the US which is the largest transatlantic market in the world. Norse is keen to operate between London Gatwick and a number of U.S. destinations, subject to further regulatory approvals, particularly serving routes that are currently not served by direct flights or lacking sufficient capacity. Norse Atlantic will offer choice and great value for money to customers while contributing to local economies by boosting tourism and business travel across the Atlantic.

“The United Kingdom will be a vital part of our network going forward and the granting of an AOC and Operating Licence by the UK Civil Aviation Authority to Norse Atlantic will provide further choice and affordable prices to consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. We are proud to be employing local pilots and cabin crew at our London Gatwick base and have established close working relationships with the British pilot union BALPA, the cabin crew union Unite and the American cabin crew union AFA. We look forward to ramping up our operations between London and the US ready for our Summer 2023 schedule,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways.

An AOC is approval granted by a national aviation authority to an aircraft operator to allow it to use aircraft for commercial purposes. This requires the operator to have personnel, assets and systems in place to ensure the safety of its employees and the general public. Norse Atlantic’s UK AOC has been substantially capitalised in line with CAA requirements. Norse Atlantic now holds two AOCs, one in Norway and another in the United Kingdom, providing greater flexibility and opportunities for the company to expand in the future from European points and the UK, in line with demand. Flights to and from the UK will be operated by both UK- and US-based cabin crew.

Norse Atlantic Airways recently announced that customers looking to explore the world for less now have access to even greater choice and convenience following the launch of the airline’s connectivity partnership with easyJet, Norwegian and Spirit Airlines. The virtual interline agreement, powered by Dohop, will provide over 600 weekly connections to Norse’s transatlantic services at our key international hubs.

Norse Atlantic exclusively operates Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. The cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state-of-the-art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry-leading 43” seat pitch and 12” recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore their destination.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse’s value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility