CPK: Revolutionizing transport connectivity in Central and Eastern Europe

Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (CPK), the new airport to be build in Poland, is a comprehensive multimodal transport project based on three main pillars: an airport hub, a new rail network, and an airport city. As a strategic infrastructure investment, CPK will integrate air, rail, and road transport, connecting nearly 180 million inhabitants of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The CPK railway investment includes the construction of approximately 2,000 km of new high-speed railway lines and several horizontal projects. They will create seamless, fast, and interoperable travel between major cities in Poland and improve the connectivity in the CEE region, making it more competitive against short-haul flights. CPK will also provide a significant boost to freight traffic capacities in the region, playing a crucial role in improving connectivity and enhancing economic growth in the CEE region.

“CPK is not just a strategic infrastructure project for Poland, but also a major integrator of the CEE region. We believe that the CPK project, with its multimodality, will significantly boost connectivity in the CEE region, especially along the North-South axis. Together with regional initiatives like Rail Baltica, the Czech HSR Program, and the V-4 High-Speed Rail project, CPK will deliver a new, dense, and interoperable transportation network across the region” – said Mikolaj Wild, CEO of Centralny Port Komunikacyjny. “It means that CPK is not alone in the efforts. By cooperating at all levels with these sister projects CPK is already taking shape as a cross-border initiative that will bring the CEE region closer together,” he added.

Integrated railway network for both passenger and freight transport

The new CPK railway lines have been designed to accommodate both passenger and freight traffic. The passenger traffic will be served by high-speed trains while the freight trains will transport freight, for which speed and reliability are critical factors. To ensure efficient and reliable freight transport, CPK is prioritizing intermodal trains, particularly shuttle trains that operate on a fixed timetable at guaranteed time slots. This approach will provide greater flexibility for freight operators, while also ensuring that passenger services run on time and at high speed. The integration of both passenger and freight services will lead to a more sustainable and cost-effective transport system in the CEE region.

“We believe that planning locations of intermodal terminals along CPK railway infrastructure is crucial for further developing intermodal markets and achieving climate goals. These terminals will be designed to serve 750 m long trains and provide excellent connections to both rail and road networks, ensuring seamless and efficient transport of intermodal units – containers and semi-trailers. The CPK terminals should operate as an integrated network. Private terminal operators will be required to ensure consistent and high-quality service,” says Mikolaj Wild.

Upon completion, the CPK’s fast, frequent, and seamless railway infrastructure will comprehensively address numerous mobility needs in the region. It will deliver a direct connection to the CPK Airport from every major city in Poland via a high-speed rail network, linking the country’s largest cities with a travel time of under 2,5 hours. Finally, CPK will serve as a gateway to Eastern Europe, offering international routes covering the whole of Central and Eastern Europe and connecting Polish railways with neighboring countries.