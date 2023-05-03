British Airways joins forces with VisitBritain to welcome the tens of thousands of visitors arriving in London for the King’s coronation with a giant mural designed by local children

British Airways and VisitBritain have teamed up to welcome visitors to London for the coronation of the King and Queen with a 47m by 64m celebratory mural designed by local children.

Customers travelling on 6 May will also enjoy Coronation-themed desserts, bespoke Eton mess popcorn, and a live streaming of the event.

In addition, BA059 from Heathrow to Cape Town on 5 May will be operated by a crew of colleagues with the names Charles and Camilla, while customers with the surnames ‘King’ and ‘Queen’ departing from Heathrow or Gatwick on 6 May will receive access to the airline’s luxury lounges.

British Airways has also partnered with The Prince’s Trust to offer 11 young adults spaces on one of the airline’s apprenticeship schemes.