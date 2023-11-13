The “Hub airports and their regions. Strategic synergy as a key to success” conference 

How can we plan and shape the regions around airports? How can we lead the relationship between the investor, the local community and business? This is what the ‘Hub airports and their regions. Synergy as a key to success’ conference, organised by Centralny Port Komunikacyjny in cooperation with the Airport Regions Council, is intended to cover.

The conference, held on 23 and 24 November this year, (Thursday-Friday), will host a total of six sessions – panel discussions and paper sessions – covering such thematic areas as economic development, cooperation between local authorities and investors, and spatial development of airport regions. In addition, there will be an opportunity to hear a presentation on the CPK Surrounding Area Development Strategy, as well as to take part in discussions on social issues.

The conference will have an international dimension – in addition to national specialists, the event will be attended by international experts in the field of the aviation sector, local development and local government affairs. Panellists included representatives from the Airport Regions Council, Aéroports de Paris SA, Prague Airport Region, Airport City Academy and the municipalities of Viladecans (Barcelona) and Vantaa (Helsinki). A full list of speakers is available on the conference website. The event is held under the patronage of the Institute for Urban and Regional Development and the V4+ Airports Association.

CONFERENCE PROGRAMME

Day I (23 November)

12:00-12:10 – Opening of the conference and official speeches

12:10-12:20 – Presentation of the CPK Regional Development Strategy

12:20-12:30 – ARC presentation

12:30-13:45 – Session 1: Economy of airport regions [panel discussion]

13:45-14:30 – Lunch break

14:30-15:30 – Session 2: Master planning of airport regions [paper session]

15:30-15:45 – Coffee break

15:45-16:45 – Session 3: Social issues in strategic investments [paper session]

16:45-17:00 – Summary, conclusions and closing of the first day of the conference

Day II (24 November)

09:30-09:45 – Welcome and opening of the second day of the conference

09:45-10:45 – Session 4: Strategy and planning [paper session]

10:45-11:00 – Coffee break

11:00-12:00 – Session 5: Between the investor and the local community [panel discussion]

12:00-12:15 – Coffee break

12:15-13:15 – Session 6: Between the investor and private business [panel discussion]

13:15-13:30 – Closing and the summary of the conference

13:30-14:30 – Lunch and networking

The “Hub airports and their regions. Strategic synergy as a key to success” conference will be held at the Renaissance Warsaw Airport Hotel (ul. ?wirki i Wigury 1H, 00-906 Warsaw) on 23-24 November (Thursday-Friday). Participation in the event is free of charge, but online pre-registration is required – the registration form will be open until 20 November or until all available places are filled. More information can be found HERE.

