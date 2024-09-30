All departures cancelled at Charleroi Airport due to national strike on October 1st

On Tuesday, October 1st, all departing flights from Charleroi Airport (Brussels South) will be canceled due to a national demonstration by security, cleaning, and hospitality workers in Brussels. Nathalie Pierard, the airport’s spokesperson, confirmed that a significant shortage of security personnel has made it impossible to maintain operations safely.

Initially, the airport had planned to operate at 30% capacity, but the staff shortage resulted in a full halt of departures. Arrivals, however, are expected to continue as scheduled, but passengers are strongly advised to monitor updates from their airlines regarding any potential changes.

Passengers affected by the cancellations will be contacted by their respective airlines to arrange rescheduling or refunds. Charleroi Airport aims to resume normal operations on Wednesday, October 2nd.