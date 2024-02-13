Brussels Airport welcomes over 1.4M passengers in January, with 6% increase from 2023

In January, Brussels Airport saw a surge in passenger traffic, with over 1.4 million travelers passing through its gates, marking a notable 6% increase compared to the same period last year. This uptick can be attributed to various factors, notably the peak of the holiday season in early January, which witnessed a higher influx of arriving passengers compared to departures.

However, despite the overall growth, certain challenges impacted passenger numbers. The suspension of flights to Tel Aviv (Israel), along with a brief strike at Brussels Airlines and adverse winter weather conditions at German airports, resulted in a minor setback to passenger figures for the month.

Interestingly, while the number of departing transfer passengers experienced a slight decline of 17%, this was offset by a rise in intercontinental passengers, aligning with Brussels Airport’s strategic goals as a key hub.

Among the top ten most visited countries in January were Spain, Germany, Italy, Morocco, Turkey, Switzerland, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, reflecting a diverse range of travel destinations and preferences.

In addition to passenger traffic, air freight volumes also witnessed a positive trajectory, with a 6% increase from January 2023. Total cargo volumes reached 55,051 tons, with air freight volumes comprising 46,376 tons. Notably, full-freight segment experienced a significant 15% surge, while cargo carried on passenger flights increased by 19%, driven by a higher number of passenger flights. However, express services and trucked volumes experienced declines of 9%.

Import regions, particularly Asia, saw substantial growth, with a remarkable 112% increase compared to January 2023, while North America experienced a significant decrease of 16%. The primary export regions included Asia (-6%), North America (-21%), and Africa (-11%).

In terms of flight movements, Brussels Airport recorded a 3% increase in January, totaling 13,508 movements. Passenger flights saw a 5% rise compared to the previous year, with an average of 128 passengers per flight, one more than in 2023. However, cargo flights experienced a 6% decline, primarily due to a reduction in express flights.