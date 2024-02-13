airBaltic sees strong start in 2024 with passenger increase

In January 2024, airBaltic, the national airline of Latvia, experienced a strong start to the year, reporting a 16% increase in passengers compared to the same period in 2023, with a total of 287,900 passengers.

This growth is notable, especially during the winter season when demand typically declines. The airline also conducted 3,170 flights in January 2024, representing a 4% increase from the previous year.

Martin Gauss, President and CEO of airBaltic, emphasised the company’s focus on expanding its fleet and destination offerings in 2024, aiming to surpass pre-pandemic levels.

In 2023, airBaltic carried approximately 4.5 million passengers, a 36% increase from 2022, and operated over 44,000 flights, marking an 18% increase from the previous year. The airline currently operates more than 100 routes, connecting various cities in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caucasus region.

