400 jobs to be filled at or around Brussels Airport: job fair on 27 February, subscribe today

On February 27th, Aviato, the employment center of Brussels Airport, will be hosting its job fair for the third time in the Skyhall at Brussels Airport.

For this edition, Aviato is collaborating with Jobat, a trusted source for jobs and career advice. Job seekers, students, and anyone seeking a new challenge are warmly invited to the job fair in the Skyhall to explore the extensive range of vacancies at Brussels Airport and in the surrounding area. In addition to 400 airport-related vacancies, there are also hundreds of jobs available in other sectors in the vicinity.

27 February: between 13:00 and 17:00

Skyhall, Brussels Airport, Zaventem, Belgium

Registration mandatory: in Dutch / in French