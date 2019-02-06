More than 300,000 passengers for Antwerp Airport in 2019 (+2.6%) despite the demise of VLM

Last summer in Antwerp – “the busiest summer ever” – was indicative of the record number of more than 300,000 passengers in 2019 (= 306,330). Despite the difficult start this year, due to the loss of more than 35% capacity of VLM Airlines, the airport was able to turn the tide. The result is a slight growth of 2.6% compared to 2018 or 298,403 passengers.

From April 2019 two new ethnic destinations were started, Lublin (Poland) and Enfidha (Tunisia) by TUI fly. Other routes such as Tangier, Alicante and Malaga, on the other hand, had additional capacity. This additional capacity of TUI fly was able to compensate for the loss of passengers since the demise of VLM Airlines.

Never before in the history of the airport of Antwerp was there such a wonderful summer! No fewer than 101,069 passengers travelled during July, August and September compared to 92,043 passengers in 2018. This means an increase of almost 10% (9.8%).

In addition, on 9 September the brand-new airline Air Antwerp and codeshare partner KLM restarted the historic business route Antwerp – London City – Antwerp. Business travellers benefit from 16 frequencies per week with sufficient flexibility. As a result, many business people find their way back to the heart of London, according to the high load factor. The results exceed expectations.

The general aviation segment (business aviation) also performed very well. 40% of the total number of movements at the airport comes from this. With this, we can immediately make a leap to 2020 where infrastructure investments are planned from the two largest players today, ASL and Flying Group, within the business airport segment at Antwerp airport.

Marcel Buelens, CEO International Airport Antwerp:

“With our 306,330 passengers in 2019, we will achieve the target set for 2024. The best year ever in the history of the airport in “Deurne”. 306,330 people who believe in us and have rewarded us for the many efforts of our staff, but also continue to believe that a city like Antwerp deserves its own airport. Thanks to all the people who have done their best to get here and around the “airfield”. Thanks also to all the entrepreneurs who have continued to believe and invest in us at Antwerp airport. And the end is not yet in sight because the questions keep coming in. Thanks also to the Board of Directors of the LOM, the city administration of Greater Antwerp for the support and positive approach of the new Mobility Cabinet, including Minister Lydia Peeters.”

Thursday, January 2, 2020