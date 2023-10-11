Antwerp Airport welcomed a record number of passengers this summer (July-September)

Antwerp Airport experienced a record-breaking summer with a surge in passenger numbers. In July, August, and September, the airport welcomed 101,256 travellers, marking a 0.2% increase compared to the same period in 2019, which was pre-COVID.

This achievement can be attributed to several factors, including the introduction of new, more fuel-efficient TUI fly aircraft with larger capacities and an expanded summer flight schedule with new destinations such as Antalya, Crete, and Tenerife. ASL Fly Executive and Luxair also played a role in the record figures, with ASL Fly Executive offering two weekly flights to Ibiza and Luxair operating four weekly flights to London City Airport. Luxair was set to further increase the number of flights to London from the end of October.

During the summer, passengers had a choice of 13 destinations served by three different airlines. September was particularly exceptional, with 35,407 passengers, making it the best month in the airport’s history.

Antwerp Airport also experienced substantial growth in the business segment, with an 8.6% increase in the number of business jet flights compared to 2019. This growth highlights the airport’s contribution to the regional economy.