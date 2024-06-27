Antwerp Airport launches new flight to Oujda and gears up for a vibrant summer season

Antwerp Airport is all set to welcome travellers this summer with a diverse array of sunny destinations, courtesy of TUI fly and ASL Fly Executive. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach holiday, an adventurous trip, or a visit to friends and family, there’s something for everyone. The new addition of Oujda now makes it easier than ever to fly to eastern Morocco.

New Destination: Oujda

On Wednesday, June 26, Antwerp Airport saw the departure of its first TUI fly Belgium flight to Oujda. This marks the third Moroccan destination in TUI and Antwerp Airport’s network, alongside Tangier and Nador. The addition of Oujda provides the Moroccan community in the Antwerp region with a convenient direct flight to eastern Morocco. TUI fly Belgium will service this route twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Antwerp Airport CEO Eric Dumas stated, “Antwerp Airport aims to offer destinations for holidaymakers, business travellers, and those visiting friends and family abroad.” With a wide range of options available, there’s a destination to suit everyone’s needs.

12 Sunny Destinations

This summer, TUI fly Belgium is offering flights to twelve beautiful destinations from Antwerp Airport. In addition, ASL Fly Executive will operate flights to Ibiza. Travellers can choose from:

Spain: Alicante, Ibiza, Malaga, Murcia, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife

Alicante, Ibiza, Malaga, Murcia, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife Morocco: Nador, Tangier, Oujda

Nador, Tangier, Oujda Croatia: Split

Split Turkey: Antalya

Antalya Greece: Crete-Heraklion

Tickets are available via the TUI, TUI fly, and ASL Fly Executive websites, as well as from travel agents.

Antwerp Airport is excited to provide travellers with a variety of sunny destinations, ensuring a memorable summer season for all.