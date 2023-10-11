Airbus and Republic of Singapore Air Force achieve successful A330 MRTT automatic refuelling tests for F-15 fighter jets

In a significant milestone for air-to-air refuelling, Airbus and the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) have successfully completed a series of automatic air-to-air refuelling (A3R) flight tests with the Airbus A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) and F-15 fighter jets.

The tests, which took place in August over three weeks in Singapore, involved more than 500 automated wet and dry contacts with various receiver aircraft, including the customised F-15SG aircraft.

This achievement paves the way for RSAF to become the first Air Force worldwide with boom automatic refuelling capability for all its receivers. Certification is expected in the first half of 2024. The system’s implementation promises to enhance safety, reduce operator workload, and optimise air-to-air refuelling transfer rates to ensure air superiority.

Additionally, the A330 MRTT’s capabilities extend to numerous aircraft, including the F-16, F-35, AWACS, and Eurofighter, making it a versatile asset for aerial refuelling operations.