Aena airports in Spain record nearly 130 million passengers in the first half of the year (+23.4%)

The number of operations recorded between January and June was 1,130,758, which is 10.5% more than in the first six months of last year and 0.5% more than in 2019.

Regarding the transport of cargo, airports in the Aena network handled 507,543 tonnes, up 2.8% from the first half of 2022 and 1.6% above the figure for the same period of 2019.

As for the data from June, airports in the Aena network recorded a total of 26,504,920 passengers, which is 9% more than in the same month of 2022 and 2.8% less than in 2019. Demand in June remained high as demonstrated by high occupancy levels, which exceeded 88% and were above 2019 levels and the levels recorded in the first few months of 2023, which were around 85%.

In June, airlines reduced their flight schedules, more so than in April and May, while in July, the schedule is similar to that for the same month of 2019.

In June, 219,952 aircraft movements were managed, exceeding the 2022 figures by 3.9% (2.6% less than in 2019); and 83,051 tonnes of cargo were transported, up 3.7% from June last year and an increase of 7.4% compared with 2019.

Of the total travellers recorded in June, 26,443,843 were commercial passengers. Of these, 18,142,980 passengers travelled on international flights, up 10% from June 2022. Meanwhile, 8,300,863 passengers travelled on domestic flights, 6.9% more than the same month last year.

Passengers

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number of passengers in June with 5,134,856, representing an increase of 13.1% compared with June of last year.

It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 4,462,889 (+9.8% compared with 2022); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 3,807,844 (+2.5%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 2,179,575 (+14.3%); Alicante-Elche Airport, with 1,505,989 (+12%); Ibiza Airport, with 1,196,904 (+3.8%); and Gran Canaria Airport, with 988,845 passengers (+6.7%).

Operations

As for the number of operations, the airport that recorded the highest number of movements in June was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with a total of 32,618 (+6.5% compared with 2022), followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 28,264 flights (+6.1%); Palma de Mallorca Airport, with 26,361 (-0.1%); Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport, with 15,447 (+9.8%); Ibiza Airport, with 10,599 (-1.4%); Gran Canaria Airport, with 9,569 (+6.6%); and Alicante-Elche Airport, with 9,454 landings and takeoffs, which is 6.9% more than in June 2022.

Cargo

Regarding the transport of cargo, the airport that recorded the highest volume of cargo was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, with 51,363 tonnes, up 12.5% from the same month of 2022. It is followed by Barcelona-El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport, with 12,603 tonnes (-4.6% compared with 2022); Vitoria Airport, with 6,458 tonnes (-2.6%); and Zaragoza Airport, which recorded 5,922 tonnes (-22.4%).