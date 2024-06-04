Emirates and Icelandair sign a codeshare agreement, expanding travel options

Icelandair and Emirates have signed a codeshare agreement, allowing passengers to travel seamlessly across both airlines’ networks. This opens new travel routes, with flights becoming available for purchase from September 1st, 2024 (pending regulatory approval).

Benefits for Passengers:

Passengers can travel on a single ticket with baggage checked through to the final destination. Expanded Networks: Icelandair passengers in North America and Iceland gain access to Emirates’ eastern network, connecting to Dubai. Emirates’ worldwide passengers gain access to Icelandair’s western network, connecting to Iceland.



Future Growth Expected: Both airlines anticipate further development and expansion of this partnership.