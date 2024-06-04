DOT secures nearly $1 billion in refunds for airline passengers, cracks down on refund delays by Lufthansa, KLM & SAA

By
André Orban
-
0
0
In a press release issued on 3 June, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) highlights its recent efforts to secure refunds for airline passengers and penalise airlines for slow refunds. Key points include:
  • $900 Million in Refunds: The DOT secured nearly $1 billion in refunds owed to passengers from Lufthansa, KLM, and South African Airways for cancelled or significantly changed flights due to COVID-19.
  • Fines for Delayed Refunds: The airlines face penalties totalling $2.5 million for delays in providing these refunds.
  • Historic Consumer Protection: This action is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader push for passenger rights, including:
    • Largest expansion of airline passenger rights in history
    • Biggest fines against airlines for consumer violations
    • Increased enforcement of airline customer service standards
    • New rules requiring automatic refunds and banning surprise fees (coming soon)

