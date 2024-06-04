Star Alliance commemorates 10 years at London Heathrow Terminal 2

Star Alliance is celebrating 10 years of operating at London Heathrow Terminal 2. This terminal acts as a hub for 23 member airlines, facilitating over 120 daily departures and serving over 15 million passengers annually.
Passengers benefit from a streamlined travel experience with features like:
- Consolidated check-in area with prominent Star Alliance branding
- Priority security lanes for Star Alliance Gold members
- Baggage tracking for peace of mind
- Fast-track connections for tight itineraries
- Complimentary upgrades to Heathrow Express Business First for Star Alliance Gold members and one companion (starting June 2024)
This decade-long partnership between Star Alliance and Heathrow has provided a seamless and efficient travel experience for millions of passengers.