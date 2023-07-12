Amsterdam Airport Schiphol invests in development of ‘secure import’ system to fight cargo theft

A new system called Secure Import is being developed, aimed at improving security and efficiency in the air cargo chain at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands. The system is being developed as part of the Smart Cargo Mainport Program and in consultation with its future users.

Transport and logistics service providers, especially those involved in air freight, face increasing vulnerability to criminal activities. In response to this, last year, all air cargo handling agents at Schiphol tightened the rules for access to their forecourts. Now, they are further enhancing the registration process with the implementation of Secure Import.

Secure Import will enable ground handlers to notify forwarders when a shipment is ready for collection. The forwarders, within the same system, can then direct transporters to pick up the shipment. The system ensures that the correct parties are involved and prevents data manipulation by third parties by sharing sensitive shipment information on a “need to know” basis.

The new system includes a secure e-Visit key that corresponds to the required process steps for the transfer of a shipment. The cargo will be given to the driver only once the e-Visit Key is verified.

The development of Secure Import aims to improve security in the air cargo chain while also enhancing efficiency. It is supported by the national Digital Infrastructure Logistics program of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

On July 12th, the parties involved signed a Best Effort declaration to express their support for the development of Secure Import. The system is expected to better protect goods against theft and contribute to Schiphol’s reputation as an attractive main port for high-quality cargo transportation.

The implementation of Secure Import is part of a broader plan to counter theft in the air cargo chain at Schiphol Airport, which includes the development of a ten-step plan and the use of the ACN pass. Secure Import is seen as the final step in this plan, positioning Schiphol Airport as a leader in the fight against cargo theft.