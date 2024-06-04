Discover Airlines opens long haul base in Munich and significantly expands its programme in March 2025

Discover Airlines is significantly expanding its operations at Munich Airport starting in March 2025. Key points include:

New Direct Flights: New routes to Orlando, Windhoek, and Calgary will be introduced. Orlando flights begin on March 3, Windhoek on April 1, and Calgary on April 12, all with multiple weekly departures.

Aircraft and Crew: Two Airbus A330s will be based in Munich, with a total of seven aircraft and around 400 crew members servicing nearly 30 destinations.

Largest Leisure Airline at Munich: Discover Airlines is the largest leisure airline at Munich Airport, already operating five short-haul aircraft with 70 weekly flights to 23 destinations.

Strategic Importance: The expansion aligns with the Lufthansa Group's strategy to enhance holiday travel options at major German hubs, reinforcing Munich's status in the air transport industry.

Enhanced Connectivity: All flights will depart from Terminal 2, facilitating seamless transfers between Lufthansa and Discover Airlines.

Current Summer Programme: This summer, Discover Airlines offers a wide range of short and medium-haul flights, including new destinations like Marrakesh, Samos, and Varna, with frequent flights to popular locations such as Ibiza, Mallorca, and Crete.

Bookings are available on Discover Airlines’ website, Lufthansa’s website, and through German tour operators and travel agencies.