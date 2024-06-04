oneworld says “Bula” to Fiji Airways as its 15th full member airline

Fiji Airways is becoming the 15th full member airline of the oneworld alliance.

Previously a “oneworld connect” partner for 5 years, Fiji Airways will now offer full benefits to oneworld frequent flyers.

Passengers will enjoy smoother connections, access to lounges, and the ability to earn and redeem miles across the oneworld network.

This strengthens oneworld’s position, especially in the South Pacific, with Fiji Airways’ hub and its subsidiary airline, Fiji Link, expanding the network further.

Fiji Airways boasts recent success with awards, increased capacity, and a modern fleet.