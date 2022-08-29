Wizz Air resumes flights from Charleroi and Eindhoven to Moldova

Wizz Air relaunches air connections between the Moldovan capital Chisinau and the airports of Brussels South Charleroi Airport and Eindhoven, on 6 and 7 September respectively.

Charleroi-Chisinau will be served three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. From 30 October 2022, flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Between Eindhoven and the Moldovan capital, there will be two rotations per week, on Wednesday and Sunday. From October 30, 2022, WIZZ will provide this connection on Thursday and Sunday.

Tickets for the routes are available via the wizzair.com website or via the Wizz Air mobile app. Prices for flights from Eindhoven to Chisinau start at EUR 24.99*. A one-way ticket from Charleroi to the Moldovan capital starts at EUR 49.99*.

In Benelux, Wizz Air provides flights to and from the airports of Eindhoven and Brussels South Charleroi Airport. From Charleroi, 17 WIZZ destinations are offered: Bacau, Budapest, Bucharest, Chisinau, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Debrecen, Iasi, Ljubljana, Sarajevo, Skopje, Sofia, Suceava, Timisoara, Tirana, Varna and Warsaw. From Eindhoven, Wizz Air offers 26 destinations: Belgrade, Budapest, Bucharest, Bourgas, Chisinau, Cluj-Napoca, Debrecen, Gdansk, Iasi, Katowice, Kaunas, Krakow, Lublin, Poznan, Riga, Rome, Rzeszow , Sarajevo, Skopje, Sofia , Suceava, Tirana, Varna, Vilnius, Warsaw and Wroclaw.

*One way, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One hand luggage (max. 40 x 30 x 20 cm) is included. Trolley bags and any piece of checked baggage are subject to additional charges. The price only applies to bookings made through wizzair.com or the WIZZ mobile app.

29 August 2022