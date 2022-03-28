WestJet takes off from Calgary for London’s Heathrow Airport

New route brings enhanced connectivity through Britain’s global aviation hub

WestJet today celebrates the completion of its inaugural flight from Calgary International Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport with the arrival of flight WS18 at 12:00 local time. This new service complements WestJet’s already existing flights to London–Gatwick with the airline offering up to nine times weekly service between Calgary and London this summer.

“We are pleased to provide our guests travelling to London for business and leisure with greater choice and convenience as we celebrate our inaugural flight to Heathrow Airport,” said Chris Hedlin, WestJet Vice-President, Network & Alliances. “This new route not only strengthens Alberta’s travel and tourism pipeline but creates new opportunities for our guests to benefit from access to one of the most connected global aviation hubs.”

Saturday’s flight from WestJet’s global hub in Calgary furthers the airline’s commitment to Alberta as it continues to rebuild transatlantic connectivity between Canada and Europe. WestJet’s service to Europe from YYC Calgary International airport now includes non-stop flights to London–Heathrow, London Gatwick and Paris with service to Rome and Dublin set to begin in May.

“We look forward to providing Canadians and Europeans with enhanced connectivity from Western Canada as we further our commitment to supporting the economic recovery of inbound tourism on both sides of the Atlantic,” continued Hedlin.

Details of WestJet’s new service between Calgary and London Heathrow: