United Airlines unveils $2.6 billion terminal expansion and growth initiatives in Houston

United Airlines revealed a $2.6 billion transformation project at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston, marking a significant step in its United Next growth plan. The investment includes expanding Terminal B with 40 gates for larger aircraft, projecting a 40% surge in passenger capacity by 2026. The airline aims to create 1,500 new positions in Houston in 2024 alongside generating 4,000 construction-related jobs.

The terminal expansion programme involves creating a new 765,000 sq. ft. Terminal B North Concourse with 22 mainline gates, upgrading the baggage handling system with advanced tracking tech, and developing the largest United Club in its system. These enhancements aim to elevate the travel experience, emphasising inclusivity with a new sensory room for passengers with disabilities.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner commended United’s commitment to the city’s economic growth, acknowledging the creation of nearly 4,000 jobs and the airline’s contribution to local economic activity exceeding $1.2 billion annually.

Additionally, United highlighted its plans for a substantial increase in flights from Houston, introducing new direct routes, including service to Georgetown, Guyana. The airline is set to debut its largest-ever schedule between Houston and Florida in March 2024, further expanding its network from the city.

The airline showcased its new Airbus A321neo, featuring an advanced cabin interior, enhanced entertainment systems, wireless charging, and modern amenities to improve the passenger experience. With an ambitious plan to introduce around 800 new planes by 2032, United continues to progress with its United Next growth strategy, aiming for both fleet expansion and retrofitting existing aircraft.