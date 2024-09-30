United Airlines extends Tenerife-New York route for winter season

United Airlines will extend its Tenerife South – New York (Newark) route, offering flights from October 25 to April 30, shifting from its previous summer-only schedule. The new six-month winter service replaces the three-month summer operation that had been in place for the past three years.

Lope Afonso, Vice President and Minister of Tourism of the Tenerife Island government, confirmed the extension but expressed dissatisfaction with how the change was communicated, citing confusion among the public regarding the route’s future beyond April 2025. Although initial plans aimed to extend the summer service through March, the decision to focus on the winter season reflects United Airlines’ commercial strategy.