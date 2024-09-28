USDOT fines Air Canada $250,000 for code-sharing violations in prohibited airspace

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has fined Air Canada $250,000 for operating flights that carried United Airlines’ designator code in airspace prohibited to U.S. carriers. The violation occurred between October 2022 and January 2023, during which Air Canada operated flights between the United Arab Emirates and Canada despite an FAA flight prohibition for U.S. operators in the region.

The DOT’s Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) found that several of these flights continued even after Air Canada was notified of the investigation. By doing so, the airline breached the conditions of its operating authority and engaged in unauthorized air transportation. In addition to the fine, Air Canada has been ordered to cease any similar violations in the future.