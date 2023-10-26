United Airlines announces second daily flight between New York Newark and Brussels, together with largest transatlantic schedule in its history

Summer 2024 starts early at United with the airline’s largest transatlantic schedule in its history
- United to fly non-stop to 38 transatlantic cities, including the first and only direct flight between the U.S. and Faro, Portugal and new flights to Reykjavik, Brussels, Rome and Malaga – plus service to popular destinations like Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, Nice, Milan and Naples start up to two months earlier
- More options to more places give customers plenty of choices – and time – to visit Europe next year
United Airlines is expanding its transatlantic network for the summer of 2024, offering the largest schedule in its history. The airline will launch its first and only non-stop flight between New York/Newark and Faro, Portugal. New flights to Reykjavik, Brussels, Rome, and Malaga will be introduced. Additionally, United will bring back nine of its most popular seasonal routes to destinations in Portugal, Italy, France, and Spain up to two months earlier to provide more flexibility to travellers.
This expansion builds on United’s leading transatlantic network, with the airline serving more transatlantic destinations than any other U.S. carrier. United is also the only airline connecting the U.S. directly with Dubrovnik, Malaga, Mallorca, and Tenerife.
The new summer 2024 flights are already available for purchase. The key additions include:
- Service to Faro, Portugal: Starting May 24, United will be the first and only airline to directly connect the U.S. and Faro, Portugal, from New York/Newark. The flight will operate four times a week.
- New Flights: On May 23, United will resume seasonal flights between Reykjavik and New York/Newark. They will also add flights to several popular European destinations.
- Earlier Starts to Seasonal Service: United is resuming several popular routes early to meet the demand for spring shoulder season getaways. This includes routes to Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, Nice, Milan, Naples, and more.
United is also extending its network growth in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America, with over 30% more destinations across the Pacific and a 10% growth in Latin American schedules next summer.