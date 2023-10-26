Southwest Airlines orders 108 Boeing 737 MAX 7 jets, for which it is the launch customer

Southwest Airlines has expanded its commitment to the Boeing 737 MAX family by ordering 108 737-7s. This order supports Southwest’s fleet modernisation and expansion plans, with the airline relying on the fuel efficiency and reliability of the 737 MAX.

Southwest has a long history with Boeing and currently has the world’s largest all-Boeing, all-737 fleet. The 737-7 has the longest range in its class (3,800 nautical miles) and offers enhanced environmental performance, reducing fuel consumption and noise compared to older aircraft.

This order increases Southwest’s total order for 737-7s to more than 300 and solidifies the carrier’s partnership with Boeing.