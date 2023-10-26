easyJet pilot activated by mistake hijacking alarm ahead of arrival at Palma de Mallorca

Alarm at Palma airport after the hijack button on a plane was mistakenly activated. National Police and the Civil Guard were mobilised at Son Sant Joan airport today after an easyJet plane from Birmingham, which was about to land, triggered a hijack alert. The airport implemented the protocol for such cases, and the aircraft was moved and inspected by officers who interviewed the pilot and confirmed it was a human error. Passengers were then allowed to disembark, and the airport resumed normal operations.

The incident occurred around 13:30 as easyJet flight U2 7254 (operated by Airbus A319 reg. OE-LQJ) from Birmingham was about to land, causing alarm at Son Sant Joan. The airport activated the emergency protocol, moved the plane off the runway, and had several police units surround it.

Shortly after, it was confirmed that it was a human error, though the exact cause is yet to be determined. In any case, officers entered the aircraft, conducted an inspection, and interviewed the pilot. Once it was determined that everything was in order, passengers were able to disembark, and the airport returned to its usual activities.

As a consequence of the incident, the return flight to Birmingham was delayed by more than one and a half hours.

