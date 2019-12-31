Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 gets damaged during landing at Port Harcourt, Nigeria

On 30 December, a Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 (TC-LOL, formerly operating for defunct WOW Air as TF-GAY) operated flight TK627 between Istanbul, Turkey and Port Harcourt, Nigeria. The aircraft, however, got damaged during landing.

The pilot allegedly got confused with the runway lights and landed off-center. The aircraft, only in service at the Turkish airline for three days, suffered damage to its landing gear by hitting the runway edge lights. The airport authorities were forced to close the airport and the airline cancelled the return flight to Istanbul.

