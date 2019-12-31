Delta Air Lines completes acquisition of 20% equity stake in LATAM

Delta Air Lines has successfully completed its previously announced tender offer and has acquired a 20 percent equity stake in LATAM Airlines Group S.A for approximately $1.9 billion., an important milestone toward bringing together the leading airlines in North and South America. This investment continues Delta’s strategy of making equity investments in key airline partners around the globe.

“We look forward to working with LATAM to create a truly world-class partnership that will give our customers unparalleled access throughout the Americas,” said Steve Sear, Delta President — International and Executive Vice President — Global Sales. “Equity investments like this help create alignment within our partnerships as we bring together our brands, enabling us to provide the very best service and reliability for our shared customers.”

In September, Delta and LATAM announced a strategic partnership, including the now completed 20 percent equity investment and also a commercial joint venture. Once fully implemented, this partnership will unlock growth opportunities for both airlines and offer significantly expanded travel options for customers, with access to 435 destinations worldwide.

Most recently, the carriers announced that they will initially launch codesharing for flights operated by certain LATAM affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru beginning in the first quarter of 2020. The codeshare will offer customers increased connectivity between up to 74 onward destinations in the United States and up to 51 onward destinations in South America.

The enhanced cooperation and codeshare agreements are subject to governmental and regulatory approvals.