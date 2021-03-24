TUI fly Belgium adds four new Summer destinations

TUI fly Belgium adds four new destinations in its Summer 2021 network: Suceava (Romania), Avignon (France), Larnaca (Cyprus) and Karpathos (Greece). Next to those four new destinations, tour operator TUI offers package tours and hotel accommodations in Larnaca and Karpathos.

With these destinations, TUI creates new travel opportunities within Europe, which will mainly be the focus of the market this Summer. The possibility to change free of charge also applies to these destinations: you can change once when booking a flight and up to four times if a package tour has been booked.

Suceava (Romania)

Monday and Friday, from Brussels between 16 April and 25 October (from €49,99)

Avignon (Frankrijk)

Monday and Friday, from Antwerp between 18 June and 1 October (from €59,99)

Larnaca (Cyprus)

Thursday and Sunday, from Brussels between 2 May and 28 October (from €99,99)

Karpathos (Greece)

Tuesday and Saturday, from Brussels between 19 April and 9 October (from €99,99)

Bookings will be made available as from tomorrow (25 March) via www.tui.be / www.tuifly.be or travel agencies.