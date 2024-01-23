Hundreds of Swedes stranded in Varna, Bulgaria, on the way back from Phuket, Thailand

Hundreds of Swedish travellers are stranded at Varna Airport in Bulgaria after a Sunclass Airlines Airbus A330-900neo (reg. OY-VKP), en route from Phuket to Stockholm Arlanda on flight DK2577, made a scheduled stop for refuelling. During an inspection, a defect was found in one of the wheels, prompting a delay in the journey.

The passengers had expected a short stopover before continuing to Arlanda. A new wheel is being flown in from Copenhagen, and the return journey for the 384 passengers is anticipated to resume on Tuesday at 19:15.

The delay has led to frustration, with long queues for hotel accommodations. Despite the inconvenience, travellers remain hopeful for a smooth end to their journey once the technical issue is resolved.