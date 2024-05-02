Brunei enhances Air Force capabilities with six H145M helicopters from Airbus

Airbus Helicopters has secured a contract with the Ministry of Defence of Brunei for the procurement of six H145M helicopters. These helicopters, replacing the existing BO105 fleet, are set to bolster the Royal Brunei Air Force’s operational capabilities, particularly in close air support and aerial observation missions.

Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, expressed pride in the selection of the H145M, renowned for its performance and versatility. The H145M is widely used globally for its multi-role capabilities, with a track record of over seven million flight hours.

Brunei joins a list of nations, including Cyprus, Germany, and Thailand, in opting for the H145M. Powered by Turbomeca Arriel 2E engines and equipped with advanced digital avionics, including a 4-axis autopilot, the H145M offers enhanced efficiency and reduced pilot workload during missions, along with a notably low acoustic footprint, making it the quietest helicopter in its class.