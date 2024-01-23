Chaos at Belgrade Airport: Terminal evacuated and flights disrupted due to staff error

Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport faced significant disruptions when its entire terminal had to be evacuated due to a staff error. Passengers from an Air Serbia flight from Skopje were mistakenly bussed to the wrong gate, leading to a mix-up with departing passengers. In response to the security breach, all passengers who had passed through security were required to undergo the process again, causing substantial delays and cancellations.

Seventeen flights were severely delayed, and eight were cancelled, impacting departures the following morning. Operations were halted for over three hours.

The Serbian Ministry of Interior conducted an emergency security check, leading to criticism from Air Serbia and a promise to investigate the incident.

The disruption follows a recent investigation into delays at the airport, with VINCI, the operator, being blamed for failures in de-icing services.

Passengers have been expressing dissatisfaction with the airport, citing issues with staff behaviour, construction quality, cleanliness, limited amenities, and frequent delays.

Source: Ex-YU Aviation