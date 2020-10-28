Woman tasered, handcuffed and removed from Spirit Airlines flight following refusal to wear face mask

Bart Noëth
On 25 October, a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 (registered N633NK) arrived at San Juan, Puerto Rico from New York, Newark, United States as flight NK2322.

Tensions between passengers, however, got really high after a group of passengers refused to put their masks over their mouths during the flight and were moving freely about the aircraft. One passenger was tasered and handcuffed by police before being removed from the plane and taken into custody.

Most, if not all airlines request you to wear a protective face mask throughout your journey, from airport entrance to airport exit. Spirit Airlines is no exception.

 

