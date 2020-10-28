Woman tasered, handcuffed and removed from Spirit Airlines flight following refusal to wear face mask

On 25 October, a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 (registered N633NK) arrived at San Juan, Puerto Rico from New York, Newark, United States as flight NK2322.

Tensions between passengers, however, got really high after a group of passengers refused to put their masks over their mouths during the flight and were moving freely about the aircraft. One passenger was tasered and handcuffed by police before being removed from the plane and taken into custody.

Most, if not all airlines request you to wear a protective face mask throughout your journey, from airport entrance to airport exit. Spirit Airlines is no exception.

Caught on Camera: A fight over whether or not to wear a mask onboard a Spirit Airlines plane that had just arrived in Puerto Rico led to a woman – who police say was the aggressor – being tased by police who are considering filing charges.

pic.twitter.com/2iJeNl12Pn — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 27, 2020