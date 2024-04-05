SWISS Airbus A330 returns to Newark Airport shortly after takeoff due to unruly passenger

An incident onboard Swiss International Air Lines flight LX19 (Airbus A330-300 reg. HB-JHI), bound for Zurich from Newark Liberty International Airport, led to the flight returning to Newark shortly after takeoff on 1 April 2024. An unruly passenger roamed freely through the cabin, became abusive toward the crew, and attempted to access the cockpit.

The pilot declared a “PAN-PAN” signal, indicating possible assistance needed, and reported the escalating situation to air traffic control. Despite efforts, the passenger could not be restrained, and one crew member was injured in the process.

The flight was cancelled, and passengers were to be rebooked. The identity of the passenger and potential charges were not disclosed, and the exact nature of the disturbance remains unclear.

Additionally, the plane’s brakes overheated during the overweight landing, prompting a request for firefighters to inspect the landing gear.