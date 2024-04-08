Spirit Airlines adopts cost-cutting measures: defers Airbus orders, furloughs pilots

Spirit Airlines announces plans to defer deliveries of new Airbus planes and furlough approximately 260 pilots in a bid to bolster liquidity. The deferrals, which will extend into 2030 and 2031, are expected to increase liquidity by $340 million over the next two years.

This decision follows the airline’s failed merger with JetBlue Airways and ongoing challenges, including the grounding of Airbus planes due to engine recalls.

The pilot furloughs, set to begin in September, coincide with the airline’s efforts to manage excess capacity amid a changing competitive landscape. Spirit’s pilot union is exploring voluntary measures to mitigate the impact of the furloughs.