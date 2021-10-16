Ryanair confirms record Vienna Winter schedule

Ryanair on 15 October confirmed that it would operate its largest-ever winter schedule from Vienna airport, even as Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines cancelled over 3,200 flights in November and December at short notice.

The Austrian taxpayer will rightly question what value they are getting from the €600m in State Aid that they have given to this German Lufthansa subsidiary, which cut over 1,350 Austrian jobs, is planning more staff cuts, and has now cancelled thousands more flights in November and December, which were previously on sale.

Ryanair will operate over 2,000 monthly low-fare flights to/from Vienna this winter connecting Austrian’s capital city to 57 destinations in 29 countries. With 14 Ryanair Group aircraft and over 450 crew members based in Vienna, Ryanair looks forward to offering Viennese consumers and visitors low-fare city breaks or winter getaways to exciting destinations such as Amman, Athens, Barcelona, Milan, Mallorca, Madrid, Lisbon, Rome, and London.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said:

“As other airlines in Vienna close routes and cancel 1,000’s of flights at short notice, Vienna citizens and visitors can rely on Ryanair’s largest-ever winter flight schedule with 57 destinations in 29 countries on sale. Ryanair’s commitment to re-build Vienna’s traffic and tourism industry will be further boosted in summer 2022 with 5 new aircraft delivering (a total of 90 routes) and creating over 200 new jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers in Austria, even while Lufthansa Group cancels thousands of flights and cuts thousands of Austrian jobs, while it hoovers up Austrian State Aid.

Vienna citizens and visitors can now book a low fare winter getaway to Amman or enjoy a city break to London, Milan, Mallorca, Madrid, Lisbon and many more. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

15 Oct 2021