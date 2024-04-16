Ryanair introduces Future Flyer Academy programme in collaboration with AFTA

Ryanair has unveiled its new Future Flyer Academy pilot training initiative in partnership with Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA), a renowned international flight school based in Ireland. The programme aims to recruit and train over 400 aspiring pilots in Ireland over the next four years.

The Future Flyer Academy offers aspiring pilots a comprehensive training experience, blending classroom instruction, simulator sessions, and practical training. Successful completion of the programme will lead to employment as Second Officers with Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline group, which aims to carry over 300 million passengers annually on a fleet of 800 aircraft by 2034.

AFTA has been instrumental in training pilots to the standard required for Ryanair’s Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 aircraft Type Rating courses. Through the Future Flyer Academy, this training is expedited, combining initial training with the Type Rating qualification to accelerate pilot progression. Additionally, Ryanair guarantees programme graduates employment as commercial pilots with the airline, offering competitive benefits such as exceptional earning potential, access to the Route-to-Command programme, favourable rosters, basing opportunities across their extensive network, and the chance to fly on Europe’s youngest and most efficient fleet.

Applications for Ryanair’s Future Flyer Academy with AFTA are currently open, offering aspiring pilots a clear pathway to a rewarding career in aviation. Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer, Neal McMahon, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the programme’s commitment to nurturing and developing aspiring pilots. Mark Casey, Managing Director at AFTA, emphasised the significance of the partnership, affirming AFTA’s role in shaping the future captains of the skies and expressing enthusiasm for welcoming future Ryanair pilots.

The programme offers conditional job offers upon completion of full training and relevant checks, further solidifying Ryanair’s dedication to supporting pilot development and recruitment.