Ryanair celebrates 25th anniversary in Biarritz and launches record Summer 2024 programme

Ryanair commemorates its 25 years of operation at Biarritz airport today (April 12) with the launch of its new summer programme. The programme includes two new city break destinations: Milan Bergamo and Edinburgh, along with increased capacity on existing popular routes.

Ryanair plans to transport nearly 200,000 passengers through more than 40 weekly flights to five exceptional destinations, spanning Belgium, England, Italy, Ireland, and Scotland. This initiative boosts local tourism, offers diverse travel options, and supports over 150 jobs.

The Summer 2024 programme offers:

5 routes including 2 new destinations: Milan & Edinburgh

Increased capacity for popular routes like Brussels Charleroi and London Stansted

Over 40 weekly flights

Nearly 200,000 passengers expected this summer

Supporting over 150 jobs

Ryanair has successfully operated to/from Biarritz since its first flight to London Stansted in 1999, transporting almost 4 million passengers to/from the Basque city.